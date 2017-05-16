loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 HSE 2006

Get an Insurance Quote

Ipswich £12,489 12489.00GBP

Viewings by prior appointment only, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich
Ipswich, IP3 8SY, Suffolk
United Kingdom

£12,489
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

HARMAN KARDON LOGIC7. EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY - OUT OF THE 9 STAMPS IN THE SERVICE BOOK, 8 ARE LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER / LAND ROVER SPECIALIST. PLEASE NOTE: PRIVATE PLATE HAS NOW BEEN REMOVED AND PUT ONTO PREVIOUS OWNER'S NEW DISCO., Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Navigation Upgrade Including Voice and TMC, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Touch Screen Navigation System, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Voice Activated Controls, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Heated Seats Front/Rear, Cruise Control, Rear Park Distance Control, Front Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Computer. 7 seats, Silver, We aim to provide a service which is second to none. If there is anything we can do to help, please ask...even if it's just a lift from the train station. FINANCE AVAILABLE, NOT ALL CARS ON SITE, STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. AFTER HOURS AVAILABLE WITH PLENTY OF NOTICE

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9980
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    16/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    88000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 HSE
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on