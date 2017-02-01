LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 HSE 2007

Chesterfield £19,995 19995.00GBP
Unit 1 Clarence Industrial Estate, East Side Road, Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S41 9AT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Here we have a 2007 Discovery 3 that has been professionally upgraded to a 2015 Facelift Discovery 4 with lots of added extra's at the cost of thousands!.... With a private plate this Discovery HSE could pass for a GBP 40K 2015/16 model! As well as the Discovery 4 Conversion, it has the rear boot spoiler, side steps, all new badges and BRAND NEW 22 inch Diamond Cut alloys with NEW Tyres! Comes with all the spec you would expect from an HSE - SAT NAV, DVD Player, Panoramic Roof, SOFT TOUCH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, Climate, Electric heated seats, cruise, Privacy Glass and More... ;The Car has Good Service history with 9 Stamps in the service book and benefits from recently being serviced along with having the Cam belts replaced, something the next owner need not worry about! Along with that the car comes with 12 Months MOT (No Advisories!) Any inspection is welcome, potential buyers WILL NOT be disappointed in this car!;;CHESTERFIELD MOTOR SALES is a friendly, family run independent car dealership, we pride ourselves on only selling only the best quality of stock and we provide a full range of facilities such as finance packages tailored for the individual, nationwide delivery and we supply national warranty packages that range from 3-36 months!;We take credit/debit card payments, offer drive away insurance and ALL our cars are HPI checked and clear!;You can even take advantage of our hassle Free Part exchange Service.... We are confident in what we do and ANY inspection is welcome, potential buyers can view the car of their choice in our indoor showroom and we are certain you won't be disappointed!;For more information on this car or to arrange a test drive don't hesitate to give us a call today.;Please Note viewing is by appointment only. ;;
22inch Alloys 7 Seats ABS Adaptive Headlights Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Air Suspension Alarm Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Autochanger CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Colour Coded Comfort Seats Cruise Control Daytime LED Running Lights Driver Airbag Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Sunroof Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Harmon Kardon Sound Headlight Washers Heated Front Screen Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Panoramic Sunroof Power Assisted Steering Privacy Glass Radio Rear DVD Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking SatNav Service History Service Indicator Spoiler Tow Bar with Electrics Traction Control Upgraded Alloys USB Connection V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage Xenon Headlamps
