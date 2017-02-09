LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 HSE 2007

Epsom £10,495 10495.00GBP
110 East Street , Epsom , Surrey, KT17 1EZ
Epsom, KT17 1EZ, Surrey
United Kingdom
LOVELY CONDITION THROUGHOUT, 4 OWNER FROM NEW,FULL SERVICE HISTORY 9 SERVICE STAMPS TO 108509 MILES, CAMBELT DONE AT 94K MILE, 7 FULL LEATHER SEATS, HARMAN KARDON SPEAKER UPGRADE, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SCREEN , ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE TELEPHONE, FRONT CENTER ARMREST - OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.;This car comes with;Rear Park Distance Control, Cruise Control,Triple sun roof, Heated Front Screen and Washer Jets, Heated Seats Front, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Metallic Paint, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front and Rear Curtain, Alarm , Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer , Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Middle Rear, Immobiliser, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Auto Dimming Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Spare Wheel - Steel, Speakers - Eight, Traction Control System, Windscreen Wiper
