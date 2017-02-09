loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 HSE 2007

Epsom £10,495 10495.00GBP

110 East Street , Epsom , Surrey, KT17 1EZ
Epsom, KT17 1EZ, Surrey
United Kingdom

£10,495
LOVELY CONDITION THROUGHOUT, 4 OWNER FROM NEW,FULL SERVICE HISTORY 9 SERVICE STAMPS TO 108509 MILES, CAMBELT DONE AT 94K MILE, 7 FULL LEATHER SEATS, HARMAN KARDON SPEAKER UPGRADE, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SCREEN , ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE TELEPHONE, FRONT CENTER ARMREST - OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.;This car comes with;Rear Park Distance Control, Cruise Control,Triple sun roof, Heated Front Screen and Washer Jets, Heated Seats Front, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Metallic Paint, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front and Rear Curtain, Alarm , Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer , Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Middle Rear, Immobiliser, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Auto Dimming Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Spare Wheel - Steel, Speakers - Eight, Traction Control System, Windscreen Wiper

  • Ad ID
    8305
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    09/02/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    109000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 HSE
