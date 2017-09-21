LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 HSE 2007

car description

Just arrived into stock a fantastic and extremely well cared for Land Rover Discovery 3 finished in Santorini Black Metallic with Black leather upholstery. This car is in superb condition inside and throughout and benefits from just having a brand new Land Rover engine fitted by our local Land Rover specialist which has been all documented with photographs and videos, the car also prior to having a new engine had a full service history consisting of Land Rover main dealer and independent LR specialists. This particular Discovery 3 comes with a fantastic specification which consists of; Electric double sunroof, Harmon Kardon sound system, electric front seats with driver memory, sat nav, digital TV, reverse camera, automatic xenon headlights and wipers, Discovery 4 tail lights and alloys, side steps, upgraded rear spoiler (which I THINK is Overfinch.. I may be wrong!) + much more. All our cars come with a full and clear HPI certificate. We can provide superb finance packages at very competitive rates. If you do have any questions regarding the finance, history etc then please do not hesitate to contact the office on 01132536560 / 07889167837 or info@christopherbrook.co.uk