LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 HSE 2007

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are pleased to offer this lovely 2007 (57) Land Rover Discovery 3 HSE presented in metallic blue with full cream leather upholstery. This Discovery 3 is presented in very good condition throughout, it has been looked after very well and maintained with full service history.;;This Discovery 3 is fully loaded being the top of the range HSE model, the features of this car are - Fixed panoramic roof, Tilt/slide sunroof, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, Hybrid TV, Centre console cool box, Full cream premium leather seats, Heated front seats, Heated outer rear seats, Electric front seats with driver memory, Electric folding door mirrors, Harman Kardon sound system, Tow bar, Front and Rear parking sensors, Privacy glass, Side steps, body colour wheel arches and trim, 7 seats, Automatic lights, Cruise control, 6CD changer.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.