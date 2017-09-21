loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 HSE 2007

Get an Insurance Quote

£7,999 7999.00GBP

Main Street, Bridge Of Earn,, Perthshire, PH2 9PJ, 01738 813076, , Main Street, Balbeggie, Perthshire, PH2 6EZ, 01821 640789
PH2 9PJ,
United Kingdom

£7,999
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

LAND ROVER Discovery 3 TDV6 HSE finished in Blue (Auto), 134,980 miles , 4 previous owners from new. 1 Year MOT, electric windows, central locking ;;Only GBP 7,999;;

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23262
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    21/09/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    134980 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 HSE
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on