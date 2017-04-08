LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 HSE 2008

Chesterfield £19,995 19995.00GBP
Unit 1 Clarence Industrial Estate, East Side Road, Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S41 9AT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
CHESTERFIELD MOTOR SALES is a friendly, family run independent car dealership, we pride ourselves on only selling only the best quality of stock and we provide a full range of facilities such as finance packages tailored for the individual, nationwide delivery and we supply national warranty packages that range from 3-36 months!;We take credit/debit card payments, offer drive away insurance and ALL our cars are HPI checked and clear!;You can even take advantage of our hassle Free Part exchange Service.... We are confident in what we do and ANY inspection is welcome, potential buyers can view the car of their choice in our indoor showroom and we are certain you won't be disappointed!;For more information on this car or to arrange a test drive don't hesitate to give us a call today.;Please Note viewing is by appointment only. 29-
21inch Alloys 7 Seats ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port CD Autochanger CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Cruise Control Daytime LED Running Lights Driver Airbag Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Sunroof Electric Windows Factory Towbar Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Front Arm Rest Full Size Spare Wheel Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior Luxury Pack Metallic Paint MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Panoramic Glass Roof Passenger Airbag Privacy Glass Radio Rear Parking Sensors Rear Seat Entertainment SatNav Service History Spare Key Split Folding Rear Seats Television Tinted Windows Traction Control Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc Xenon Headlamps
