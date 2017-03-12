loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 HSE 2008

Sudbury £16,970 16970.00GBP

Unit 5B, Bull Lane Industrial Estate, Acton, Sudbury
Sudbury, CO10 0BD, Suffolk
United Kingdom

£16,970
car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are delighted to offer this one owner 2008 (58) Land Rover Discovery 3 HSE presented in Java Black metallic. This Discovery 3 has been very well looked after by its one private owner, the car is in excellent condition inside and out, and also comes with an outstanding full Land Rover service history having had 7 main dealer services in total, all carried out by Marshall Land Rover.;;There is an excellent spec to this Discovery being the HSE model, the spec includes - Fixed panoramic roof, Front tilt/slide sunroof, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Full premium Beige leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Heated outer middle row seats, Heated windscreen, Electric seats with memory function, Electric folding door mirrors, Front and Rear parking sensors, Climate control, On and Off road 4x4 settings, Cruise control, Automatic lights, Xenon headlights, 7 Seats, Side steps, Roof bars, Gloss Black interior trim, Electric adjustable steering column.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8876
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    12/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    62500 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 HSE
