LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 HSE 2008

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are delighted to offer this one owner 2008 (58) Land Rover Discovery 3 HSE presented in Java Black metallic. This Discovery 3 has been very well looked after by its one private owner, the car is in excellent condition inside and out, and also comes with an outstanding full Land Rover service history having had 7 main dealer services in total, all carried out by Marshall Land Rover.;;There is an excellent spec to this Discovery being the HSE model, the spec includes - Fixed panoramic roof, Front tilt/slide sunroof, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Full premium Beige leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Heated outer middle row seats, Heated windscreen, Electric seats with memory function, Electric folding door mirrors, Front and Rear parking sensors, Climate control, On and Off road 4x4 settings, Cruise control, Automatic lights, Xenon headlights, 7 Seats, Side steps, Roof bars, Gloss Black interior trim, Electric adjustable steering column.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.