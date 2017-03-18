LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 HSE 2008

£12,999 12999.00GBP
The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TD V6 HSE AUTOMATIC 5dr SUV. Diesel. 2008 (08 reg),DRIVE AWAY TODAY. NO PAYMENTS FOR 2 MONTHS, CAM BELTS DONE. Next MOT due 09/03/2018, 108,443 miles Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Alloy Wheels (19in), Privacy Glass, Side Steps, Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Navigation Upgrade Including Voice and TMC, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Touch Screen Navigation System, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Voice Activated Controls, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Heated Seats Front/Rear, Cruise Control, Rear Park Distance Control, Front Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Metallic Micatallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Computer. 7 seats, Metallic Blue, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. GBP 12,999
