LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 HSE AUTOMATIC 4X4 7 SEATER. FULL SERVICE HISTORY. SAT NAV. PAN ROOF. 2 OWNERS. HIGH SPEC. 55 2005

car description

A FANTASTIC HIGH SPECIFICATION CAR WITH 2 OWNERS. FULL SERVICE HISTORY. HEATED LEATHER. ELECTRIC TILT N SLIDE PAN ROOF. SAT NAV. GBP 295 ROAD TAX BAND. This car comes with a full service history, all by Land Rover Specialist. 10 services completed. Timing belt replaced at 90,179 miles on 10/09/13. Just serviced by us. MOT to 02/2018. Cairns Blue metallic with full sand beige leather interior. Land Rover dealer plus 1 private owner since 03/2006. Satellite navigation. Electric tilt and slide panoramic sunroof. 4 zone climate control. Front and rear acoustic parking sensors. Electric, memory front seats. Heated front and rear seats. Bluetooth phone preparation. Cruise control. 19" 5 spoke alloy wheels. Harmon Kardon Logic 7 sound system with RDS Radio, CD Player and auxiliary input. Heated front screen. Auto lights and wipers. Automatic dimming rear view mirror. Multi function steering wheel. Heated, folding electric door mirrors. Headlamp wash. Drivers information system. Front centre armrest with coolbox. Split folding rear seats. Multiple airbags with passenger deactivation. ISO fix. Front fog lights. Full side steps. Rubber floor mats. Towbar. Mud flaps. Remote central locking with alarm and immobiliser. 12v power point. Cupholders. Band K, lower road tax. HPI checked and clear. Great condition. HPI checked and clear. Excellent condition. Finance arranged. 0121 457 7644 www.incentivecars.co.uk