LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 HSE, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND CAMBELTED, PREMIUM LEATHER, SATNAV, SUNROOFS 2008

car description

THIS TOP OF THE RANGE LAND ROVER DISCOVERY HSE COMES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY, JUST FULLY SERVICED, JUST CAMBELTED AND MOT'D. HUGE SPEC INCLUDING PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS, FULLY COLOUR CODED ARCHES., Upgrades - Privacy Glass, Tow Pack, upgraded premium leather seats, side steps, Next MOT due 11/02/2018, Last serviced on 11/02/2017, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Navigation Upgrade Including Voice and TMC, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Touch Screen Navigation System, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Voice Activated Controls, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Heated Seats Front/Rear, Cruise Control, Rear Park Distance Control, Front Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Metallic Micatallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Computer. 7 seats, Stornoway Grey metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 14,970