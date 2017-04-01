car description

About this Land Rover Discovery 3 TDV6 HSE First registered February 2009 (58 Reg) this very good condition one owner Discovery 3 HSE is presented in Java Black with Alpaca Leather. This HSE specification model has a massive specification with the following key features: Twin Electric Sun Roofs with fixed third Sun Roof, Full Colour Touch Screen Navigation, Rain sensing Wipers, Powerfold Heated Exterior Mirrors with Memory, Electrically Adjustable Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats with Driver Memory and Lumbar Adjustment, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Electric Tilt and Reach Steering Column, Headlamp Powerwash, Xenon Cornering Headlamps with LED Signature, Manual Cruise Control, Seven Seats. The Service History shows Main Dealer stamps at: 11,200 miles; 21,800 miles; 31,000 miles; 38,000 miles and 46,300 miles with two further services recorded with a single specialist garage , last serviced February 2016 at 61,000 miles.