Codmore Hill £13,995 13995.00GBP
Codmore Hill,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
About this Land Rover Discovery 3 TDV6 HSE We are happy to have this very well cared for Discovery 3 back in stock as we sold it to the previous owner in 2013. He has looked after it meticulously (as he does all his vehicles) and it remains in excellent condition both cosmetically and mechanically, belying its mileage of 112,000. The last service completed with Harwoods Land Rover included the cambelt and diesel pump drive belt change. Presenting itself in the attractive colour combination of Stornaway Grey with Barley Leather and benefitting from all the specification associated with the HSE model including a reverse camera, this car represents great value luxury 4x4 motoring.
