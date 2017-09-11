£10,950 10950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 80,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2007 (07) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 2.7 Finished in: STORNOWAY GREY WITH BLACK LEATHER 19" alloys
land-rover discovery-3 tdv6 hse grey alloy-wheels black-leather diesel 2007 leather black-interior v6 british 4wd suv discovery lr3 dark-interior
