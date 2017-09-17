LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 HSE LOW MILES + GREAT SPEC Auto

Bristol £13,990 13990.00GBP
Swan Motor Company
Bristol, BS306EF, Bristol
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3 TDV6 HSE LOW MILES + GREAT SPEC Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 79000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Blue
19inch Alloy Wheels,7 Seats,CD Multichanger,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Electric Memory Seats,Full Leather Interior,Multi Function Steering Wheel,Parking Sensors,Satellite Navigation,Tow Bar Fitted,Voice Control,UST TWO FORMER KEEPERS, LAST OWNED SINCE 2014. CREDIT TO PREVIOUS KEEPERS! WELL LOOKED AFTER, Full Leather Interior, Touch Screen Navigation System, Voice Activated Controls, Heated Seats Front/Rear, Power Folding Mirrors, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Cruise Control, Front Park Distance Control, Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Fog Lights, Privacy Glass, CD Changer, Tow Bar Fitted, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Aux Point, Voice Control. 7 seats, Blue, ONE NOT TO BE MISSED!, LOW RATE FINANCE,ALL CIRCUMSTANCES CONSIDERED (BS30 6EF) FOR SAT NAV Out of hours 07435969458
