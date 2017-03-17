LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 S 2005

£6,786 6786.00GBP
Unit 1, Ceasars Camp Garage,, Farnborough Road,, Aldershot
GU11 3NS, Hampshire
United Kingdom
WE CAN BEAT 99% OF ANY FINANCE PACKAGE YOU HAVE BEEN OFFERED PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.autosolutionsofhampshire.co.uk. JUST FIND YOUR VEHICLE OF INTEREST AND CLICK THE APPLY ICON FOR AN EASY QUICK DECISION OR CALL US ON 01252 318417 TO APPLY. SEE WEBSITE FOR TERMS AND CONDITIONS. ;;AUTO SOLUTIONS OF HAMPSHIRE ARE PROUD TO OFFER THIS SUPERB VALUE LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3, THIS VEHICLE IS OFFERED IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT AND DRIVES WELL FOR AGE AND MILEAGE. RECENT CAMBELT REPLACEMENT.; THIS VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A RAC FULLY APPROVED 82 POINT INSPECTION AND INCLUDES 3 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY AND CAN BE EXTENDED AT BUYERS CHOICE, HPI CLEAR, FINANCE FOR ALL CIRCUMSTANCES ARRANGED, DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, COME AND VISIT US AT OUR FRIENDLY FAMILY RUN SHOWROOM TODAY. MAIN ROAD LOCATION ON A325 FARNBOROUGH ROAD. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!.,
3 Month Warranty Climate Control Colour Coded Electric Mirrors Front Parking Sensors Full Service History HPI Clear Immobiliser Metallic Paint RaC Ext Wrnty Avlble Service History Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage
