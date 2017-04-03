LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 S 2006

Hook £7,989 7989.00GBP
Rye Common, Odiham, Hook
Hook, RG29 1HT, Hampshire
United Kingdom
FULL SERVICE HISTORY, Cruise Control, Automatic Climate Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Rear), Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Heated Front Screen, Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Computer, Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear). 7 seats, Black, 3 MONTH WARRANTY, HPI CLEAR, viewing by appointment 7 Days a week, www.1stcars.net, GBP 7,989 p/x welcome
