LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 S 2006

Hook £7,989

Rye Common, Odiham, Hook
Hook, RG29 1HT, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£7,989
FULL SERVICE HISTORY, Cruise Control, Automatic Climate Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Rear), Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Heated Front Screen, Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Computer, Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear). 7 seats, Black, 3 MONTH WARRANTY, HPI CLEAR, viewing by appointment 7 Days a week, www.1stcars.net, GBP 7,989 p/x welcome

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9259
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    03/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    119000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 S
