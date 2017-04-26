loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 S 2006

Get an Insurance Quote

Hook £8,489 8489.00GBP

Rye Common, Odiham, Hook
Hook, RG29 1HT, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£8,489
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

CAM BELTS DONE, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, LEATHER SEATS, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Parking Aid (Rear), Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels 18in ilo 17in Style 1, Computer, Alloy Wheels (18in), Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm. 7 seats, 2 Key Fobs, 3 MONTH WARRANTY, HPI CLEAR, viewing by appointment 7 Days a week, visit www.1stcars.net, GBP 8,489 p/x welcome

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9636
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    26/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    113000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 S
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on