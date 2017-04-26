LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 S 2006

Hook £8,489 8489.00GBP
Rye Common, Odiham, Hook
Hook, RG29 1HT, Hampshire
United Kingdom
CAM BELTS DONE, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, LEATHER SEATS, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Parking Aid (Rear), Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels 18in ilo 17in Style 1, Computer, Alloy Wheels (18in), Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm. 7 seats, 2 Key Fobs, 3 MONTH WARRANTY, HPI CLEAR, viewing by appointment 7 Days a week, visit www.1stcars.net, GBP 8,489 p/x welcome
