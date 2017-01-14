LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 S 7 SEATS 2005

£8,999 8999.00GBP
The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 2.7 TD V6 S 7 SEATS 5dr Manual. Diesel. SUV. 2005 (55 Reg) NO PAYMENTS FOR 2 MONTHS, Next MOT due 21/07/2017, 76,575 miles Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Alloy Wheels (18in), Side Steps, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Rear), Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Alarm, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Computer, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Traction Control System, Spare Wheel (Full Size), Remote central locking, Power steering, Immobiliser, Electric door mirrors, Air Bag Side, Air Bag Driver. 7 seats, Silver, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. GBP 8,999
