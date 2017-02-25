LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 S AUTO 2006

car description

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3 2.7 TD V6 S AUTO 5dr Diesel. SUV. 2006 (06 reg),CAM BELTS DONE. NO PAYMENTS FOR 2 MONTHS, Next MOT due 05/01/2018, Last serviced at 104,889 miles, 104,889 miles Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Alloy wheels, Privacy Glass, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Parking Aid (Rear), Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Computer, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Electric door mirrors, Folding rear seats, Remote central locking, Traction control, Power steering. 7 seats, Grey, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. MGBP 8,999