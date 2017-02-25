LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 S AUTO 2006

£8,999 8999.00GBP
The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3 2.7 TD V6 S AUTO 5dr Diesel. SUV. 2006 (06 reg),CAM BELTS DONE. NO PAYMENTS FOR 2 MONTHS, Next MOT due 05/01/2018, Last serviced at 104,889 miles, 104,889 miles Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Alloy wheels, Privacy Glass, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Parking Aid (Rear), Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Computer, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Electric door mirrors, Folding rear seats, Remote central locking, Traction control, Power steering. 7 seats, Grey, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. MGBP 8,999
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...