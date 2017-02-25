loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 S AUTO 2006

Get an Insurance Quote

£8,999 8999.00GBP

The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom

£8,999
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3 2.7 TD V6 S AUTO 5dr Diesel. SUV. 2006 (06 reg),CAM BELTS DONE. NO PAYMENTS FOR 2 MONTHS, Next MOT due 05/01/2018, Last serviced at 104,889 miles, 104,889 miles Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Alloy wheels, Privacy Glass, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Parking Aid (Rear), Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Computer, Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Electric door mirrors, Folding rear seats, Remote central locking, Traction control, Power steering. 7 seats, Grey, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. MGBP 8,999

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8619
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/02/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    104889 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 S AUTO
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on