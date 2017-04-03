LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 SE 2005

Maidenhead £5,995 5995.00GBP
33 Switchback Road, Maidenhead,
Maidenhead, SL6 7QE, Berkshire
United Kingdom
Only One Private Owner From New with Full LAND ROVER service History.;Including Last Cambelts Changed at 156000 Miles.;;Rare 6 Speed Manual, includes Sat Nav and Roof Mounted Rear dvd entertainment system.;;Drives Like New.
3 Month Warranty 7 Seats ABS Adaptive Headlights Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Air Suspension Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port CD Player Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control Drivers Electric Seat Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Drivers Seat Elec Memory Seats Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Full Main Dealer SH Full Service History Full Size Spare Wheel Fully Lined Rear Harmon Kardon Sound Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Leather Interior Metallic Paint MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Power Assisted Steering Privacy Glass Radio Rear DVD Rear Heated Seats Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Service History Six Speed Gearbox Tie Downs Tinted Windows Traction Control Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage Xenon Headlamps
