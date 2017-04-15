loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 SE 2006

Get an Insurance Quote

Hook £10,989 10989.00GBP

Rye Common, Odiham, Hook
Hook, RG29 1HT, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£10,989
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

FULL SERVICE HISTORY, CAM BELTS DONE, Long MOT, Leather Seats, Touch Screen Navigation System, Satellite Navigation, Rear Park Distance Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Climate Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Parking Aid (Rear), Heated Front Screen, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Computer. 7 seats,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9492
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    15/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    85000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 SE
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on