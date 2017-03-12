loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 SE 2006

£9,495 9495.00GBP

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, 1 SORREL CLOSE, WATERLOOVILLE,
PO7 8PF,
United Kingdom

car description

FULL SERVICE HISTORY - LONG MOT - EXCELLENT BODYWORK AND INTERIOR -, Next MOT due 24/11/2017, Last serviced on 24/11/2016 at 97,000 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Satellite Navigation, Touch Screen Navigation System, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Heated Seats Front, Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Alarm, Computer, Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger). 7 seats, Silver, Excellent Finance Rates - Warranties- Professionally Valeted -Viewing by Appointment

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8877
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    12/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    99000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 SE
