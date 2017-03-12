LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 SE 2006

£9,495 9495.00GBP
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, 1 SORREL CLOSE, WATERLOOVILLE,
PO7 8PF,
United Kingdom
FULL SERVICE HISTORY - LONG MOT - EXCELLENT BODYWORK AND INTERIOR -, Next MOT due 24/11/2017, Last serviced on 24/11/2016 at 97,000 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Satellite Navigation, Touch Screen Navigation System, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Heated Seats Front, Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Alarm, Computer, Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger). 7 seats, Silver, Excellent Finance Rates - Warranties- Professionally Valeted -Viewing by Appointment
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...