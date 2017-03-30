loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 SE 2006

£9,995 9995.00GBP

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, 1 SORREL CLOSE, WATERLOOVILLE,
PO7 8PF,
United Kingdom

car description

FULL SERVICE HISTORY (LAST SERVICE BY LANDROVER) - CAMBELT(S) CHANGED - LOVELY DRIVE-, Upgrades - Heated Seats Front/Rear, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Front Park Distance Control, Roof Rails, Alloy Wheels 19in ilo 18in Style 2, Active Rear Locking Differential, Lower Console Chiller Box, Next MOT due 17/08/2017, Last serviced on 18/08/2016 at 93,000 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Touch Screen Navigation System, Heated Seats Front, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Automatic Climate Control, Rear Park Distance Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Heated Front Screen, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer. 7 seats, Silver, Excellent Finance Rates - Warranties- Professionally Valeted -Viewing by Appointmen

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9173
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    30/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    99000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 SE
