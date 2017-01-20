LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 SE 2007

£8,850 8850.00GBP
Unit 1 Clarence Industrial Estate, East Side Road, Chesterfield
S41 9AT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Land Rover Discovery 2.7 TDV6 with 2 Previous Owners, Loaded with FULL Leather Interior, SAT NAV, Parking Sensors Etc, FULL SERVICE HISTORY and 12 Months MOT Even though this Discovery has Covered 140,000 Miles this car is in EXCELLENT Condition both inside and out, the car looks like its only covered 50,000 miles! We are confident that anyone who views the car won't be disappointed! Comes with V5, Owners Pack and 2 keys and as all our stock the car is HPI Clear! ;CHESTERFIELD MOTOR SALES is a friendly, family run independent car dealership, we pride ourselves on only selling only the best quality of stock and we provide a full range of facilities such as finance packages tailored for the individual, nationwide delivery and we supply national warranty packages that range from 3-36 months!;We take credit/debit card payments, offer drive away insurance and ALL our cars are HPI checked and clear!;You can even take advantage of our hassle Free Part exchange Service.... We are confident in what we do and ANY inspection is welcome, potential buyers can view the car of their choice in our indoor showroom and we are certain you won't be disappointed!;For more information on this car or to arrange a test drive don't hesitate to give us a call today.;Please Note viewing is by appointment only.
1 Month Warranty 19inch Alloys 7 Seats ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Air Suspension Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Auxiliary Heating Bose Sound System CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Comfort Seats Cruise Control Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Electric Pack Full Service History Harmon Kardon Sound Heated Front Screen Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior Metallic Paint MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Remote Locking SatNav Side Airbags Spare Key V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage
