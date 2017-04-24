loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 SE 2007

Eastleigh £11,995 11995.00GBP

Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£11,995
car description

2007 (07 reg), SUV;74,000 miles;Manual;2720cc;Diesel;FULL SERVICE HISTORY (9 SERVICES) FINISHED IN EPSOM GREEN METALIC WITH FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Satellite Navigation, Touch Screen Navigation System, Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Heated Seats Front, Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Alarm, Computer, Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger). 7 seats, Green, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9614
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    74000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 SE
