LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 SE 2008

Eastleigh £11,995 11995.00GBP
Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7 TD V6 SE 5dr;ZERO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE;2008 (08 reg), SUV;94,000 miles;Automatic;2720cc;Diesel;FULL SERVICE HISTORY, AMAZING SPEC INCLUDING SATNAV, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC SEAT ADJUSTMENT, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, ENORMOUS 3.5 TONNE TOWING CAPACITY! SUPERB THROUGHOUT! CALL FOR A FREE FINANCE QUOTE ON 02380 692 321!, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Tow Pack, Privacy Glass, Metallic Micatallic Paint, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Navigation Upgrade Including Voice and TMC, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Heated Seats Front, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Automatic Climate Control, Rear Park Distance Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Heated Front Screen, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer. 7 seats, Blue, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...