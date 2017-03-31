loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 SE 2008

Eastleigh £11,995 11995.00GBP

Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£11,995
car description

Land Rover Discovery 3 2.7 TD V6 SE 5dr;ZERO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE;2008 (08 reg), SUV;94,000 miles;Automatic;2720cc;Diesel;FULL SERVICE HISTORY, AMAZING SPEC INCLUDING SATNAV, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC SEAT ADJUSTMENT, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, ENORMOUS 3.5 TONNE TOWING CAPACITY! SUPERB THROUGHOUT! CALL FOR A FREE FINANCE QUOTE ON 02380 692 321!, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Tow Pack, Privacy Glass, Metallic Micatallic Paint, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Navigation Upgrade Including Voice and TMC, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Heated Seats Front, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Automatic Climate Control, Rear Park Distance Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Heated Front Screen, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer. 7 seats, Blue, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9192
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    31/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    94000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 SE
