LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 SE 2008

car description

STUNNING LOOKING DISCOVERY 3 UPGRADED FRONT GRILL, REAR LED LIGHTS, BLACK DOOR HANDLES, FOG LIGHT TRIMS AND BADGES COMES IN GREY WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, ELECTRIC HEATED SEATS, SATNAV, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, 6 MP3 CHANGER/AUX, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS,1 PREVIOUS OWNER CAR, FULL DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, ROOF BARS, SIDE STEPS, COLOUR CODED BUMPERS,DETACHABLE TOW BAR, Upgrades - Roof Rails, Metallic Paint, Front Park Distance Control, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Tow Pack, HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, 12 MONTHS MOT, Last serviced at 69,000 miles, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Touch Screen Navigation System, Heated Seats Front, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Automatic Climate Control, Rear Park Distance Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Heated Front Screen, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer, 3x3 point rear seat belts, 4 Corner Air Suspension with Terrain Response, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Alloy wheels, Cruise control, Leather seats, Heated seats, Front Fog Lights, Parking aid, Electric windows. 7 seats, Grey, HPI CLEAR, COMES WITH 3 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY, 3 MONTHS AA ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE, 12 MONTHS MOT, AA MECHANICAL REPORT FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND, ANY INSPECTION WELCOME, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, ALL MAJOR DEBIT and CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, NATION WIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE, LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE;