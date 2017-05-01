LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 SE 2008

car description

STUNNING LOOKING DISCOVERY, COME IN GREY WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, 1 PREVIOUS OWNER, FULL DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, ROOF RAILS, SIDE STEPS, COLOUR CODED BUMPERS AND WHEEL ARCHES, Upgrades - Roof Rails, Metallic Paint, Front Park Distance Control, Next MOT due 20/11/2017, Last serviced on 12/05/2016 at 69,000 miles, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Touch Screen Navigation System, Heated Seats Front, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Automatic Climate Control, Rear Park Distance Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Heated Front Screen, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer, 3x3 point rear seat belts, 4 Corner Air Suspension with Terrain Response, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Alloy wheels, Cruise control, Leather seats, Heated seats, Front Fog Lights, Parking aid, Electric windows. 7 seats, Grey, HPI CLEAR, COMES WITH 3 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY, 3 MONTHS AA ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE, AA INSPECTION REPORT AVAILABLE FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND, ANY INSPECTION WELCOME, ALL MAJOR DEBIT and CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, NATION WIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE, LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE