LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 XS 2007

Eastleigh £9,995 9995.00GBP
Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
2007 (07 reg), SUV;101,000 miles;Manual;2720cc;Diesel;FULL LANDROVER SERVICE HISTORY (9 SERVICES), Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Cruise Control, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Automatic Climate Control, Alloy Wheels - 18in ilo 17in Style 1, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Heated Front Screen, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels 18in ilo 17in Style 1. 7 seats, Silver, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK
