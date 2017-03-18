loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 XS 2007

Huntingdon £6,750 6750.00GBP

3 Kestrel Close , Hartford , Huntingdon
Huntingdon, PE29 1XD, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

£6,750
car description

Excellent condition full service history 12 months mot timing belt replaced drives like a dream

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8967
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    18/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    180300 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 XS
