loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 XS 2007

Get an Insurance Quote

Kettering £7,495 7495.00GBP

4 Harborough Road, Desborough
Kettering, NN14 2QY, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

£7,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

LAND ROVER Discovery 3 TDV6 XS finished in Silver (Manual), 145,000 miles with grey cloth interior only 1 previous owner from new.,,Only and pound;7,495,,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9014
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/03/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    145000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 XS
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on