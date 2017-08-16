loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 XS 2007

Get an Insurance Quote

£7,695 7695.00GBP

St Marys Street, Risca
NP11 6GU,
United Kingdom

£7,695
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

* JUST ARRIVED * EXCELLENT EXAMPLE * 7 SEATS * SAT NAV * LEATHER * SERVICE HISTORY * AWAITING PDI TO INCLUDE: SERVICE * NEW TIMING BELTS * NEW MOT *

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15437
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    16/08/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    129000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 XS
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on