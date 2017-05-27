loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 XS 2008

Kettering £8,995 8995.00GBP

4 Harborough Road, Desborough
Kettering, NN14 2QY, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

£8,995
car description

LAND ROVER Discovery 3 TDV6 XS finished in Silver (Auto), 134,900 miles with black leather interior only 3 previous owners from new. WILL BE SOLD FULLY VALETED AND COME WITH A NEW MOT AND 3 MONTHS WARRANTY*** WE ACCEPT DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS AND FINANCE IS AVAILABLE ** PX IS WELCOMED AS IS ANT TRIAL ******MOBILE 07850- 76:12:76 NICK *******;;Features include HPI Clear, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Mirrors, 7 Seats, V5 Reg Doc, Immobiliser, CD Player, Remote Locking, Electric Rear Windows, ABS, Warranted Mileage, Leather Interior, Central Locking, SAT NAV - Professional, Electric Windows, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Metallic Paint, Driver Airbag, Service History, Front Fog Lights, Air Conditioning, New MOT Upon Sale, Drivers Electric Seat, 3 Month Warranty, Tinted Windows.;;Only GBP 8,995;;

Accessories

3 Month Warranty 7 Seats ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels CD Player Central Locking Driver Airbag Drivers Electric Seat Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Front Fog Lights HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior Metallic Paint New MOT Upon Sale Power Assisted Steering Remote Locking SAT NAV - Professional Service History Tinted Windows V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10172
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    27/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    134900 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 XS
