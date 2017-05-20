loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 XS 2009

Get an Insurance Quote

Eastleigh £15,995 15995.00GBP

Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£15,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 7 SEATS, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, SAT NAV, NO ADMIN FEES, FINANCE THIS VEHICLE AT MOSTONS.COM OR CALL 02380 692321 TO TALK TO ONE OF THE FINANCE TEAM Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Blue, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10033
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    65000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 XS
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 3 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on