LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 XS Auto

Eastleigh £15,995 15995.00GBP
Colin Moston Cars
Eastleigh, SO507DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 3 TDV6 XS Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 65000 Engine Size: 2720 Ext Color: Blue
FULL SERVICE HISTORY, 7 SEATS, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, SAT NAV, NO ADMIN FEES, FINANCE THIS VEHICLE AT MOSTONS.COM OR CALL 02380 692321 TO TALK TO ONE OF THE FINANCE TEAM Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Blue, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK
