LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 XS Leather Full Electrics AC FSH Inc Cambelt 2008

Havant £9,995 9995.00GBP

£9,995
Finished in Metallic Grey Having Covered 121,000 miles with a Full Service History Including Cambelt + New Air Suspension Pump, Black Leather, CD + Harmon Kardon, 18" Alloys with Grabber Tyres All Round, Air Conditioning, Electric Folding Mirrors, Rear Sun Protection Glass, Multi Function steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Remote Alarm and Central Locking. Absolutely Superb Original Condition and a Credit to its former Owner. UK Supplied with Full book Pack, Bills and Spare Key.

  • Ad ID
    15663
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    02/09/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    3 TDV6 XS Leather Full Electrics AC FSH Inc Cambelt
