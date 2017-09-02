LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3 TDV6 XS Leather Full Electrics AC FSH Inc Cambelt 2008

Havant £9,995 9995.00GBP
Jubilee House, 39 Park Way, Havant
Havant, PO9 1HH, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Finished in Metallic Grey Having Covered 121,000 miles with a Full Service History Including Cambelt + New Air Suspension Pump, Black Leather, CD + Harmon Kardon, 18" Alloys with Grabber Tyres All Round, Air Conditioning, Electric Folding Mirrors, Rear Sun Protection Glass, Multi Function steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Remote Alarm and Central Locking. Absolutely Superb Original Condition and a Credit to its former Owner. UK Supplied with Full book Pack, Bills and Spare Key.
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...