2014(64) Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SDV6 XXV Special Edition Auto

£44,995 44995.00GBP
United Kingdom
Finished in Causeway grey metallic with full Cirrus premium Windsor leather interior with contrast Jet black stitching OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR Running boards Front and rear mud flaps STANDARD FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO THE XXV Exterior detection pack to include surround camera system, blind spot monitoring and wade sensing. Leather/grand black veneer steering wheel 20” Unique Forged alloy wheels Privacy glass Bright finish gear rotor Premium metallic paint finish Gloss Black centre console finisher with XXV logo Dark Atlas front grill with Narvik black surround Narvik mirror caps Full size spare wheel, XXV embossed to head rests Silver full length roof rails Noble silver shift paddles Bright finish boot tread plate XXV luxury floor mats with leather binding STANDARD FEATURES Factory Land Rover rear seat entertainment to include rear monitors, wireless headphones and remote control. Extended premium leather pack to include extended leather stitched to doors and dash, Meridian premium sound system 825 watt Electric Panoramic sunroof Heated leather steering wheel Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights Digital TV HDD touch screen satellite navigation Bluetooth connectivity DAB radio Port
2014 64 land-rover discovery-4 3000cc sdv6 xxv special edition automatic 1800cc alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather metallic privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof television xenon hands-free british 4wd suv discovery
