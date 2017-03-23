loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 3.0 4 SDV6 HSE 5d AUTO 255 BHP

Get an Insurance Quote

East Hoathly £31,450 31450.00GBP

East Hoathly, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£31,450
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01825 841148 Land Rover Discovery 4 HSE 3.0 SDV6 - 46,000 Miles with Full Main Dealer Service History 1 Owner from new Vehicle supplied with:- 12 Months Warranty - 12 Months Mot & a Full Service Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Perimetric/Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Ashtray/Lighter, Body Coloured Bumpers, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis - Adjustable, Climate Control, Computer - Unspecified, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash - Unspecified, Heated Front Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Privacy Glass to Rear of B Post, Satellite Navigation, Seating Capacity - Seven Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Seats Split Rear, Sound

Accessories

land-rover discovery-4 3000cc 4 sdv6 hse 5d automatic 255 bhp grey 1-owner abs alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control esp fsh immobiliser leather mp3 parking-sensor power-steering privacy-glass sat-nav traction-control warranty 2013 hands-free british 4wd suv discovery lr4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9060
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    46000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 4 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on