Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 Commercial Sd V6 [255] Auto

Harrogate £33,000 33000.00GBP
Harrogate,
North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
AINTREE GREEN METALLIC WITH CONTRAST GREY CLOTH INTERIOR, Probably one of Land Rover's most vehicles, equally at home off road with its multi function terrain programs or comfortably cruising the lanes and long distance routes, The Commercial has the addition of a high quality Seat conversion finished in the same upholstery as the front seats with 3 x 3 point seat belts and has had the electric windows in the back reinstated with window blanks reduced to dark privicy, to carry your family or workmates safely . The cavernous load area of this commercial will take all your sports equipment and luggage, if been used for work keeps your tools out of sight.. the Exterior of the car is finished in our favourite Aintree Green with fully colour coded wheel arches and bumpers with 19 inch alloy wheels and looks like a top model Discovery. Additional specification includes towing equipment the Discovery's SD V6 power will tow the best of all caravans, boats, or your horsebox with ease. Comfort features include air conditioning Remote central locking, cool box to keep those cans cool , Hill descent and bluetooth phone preparation.
land-rover discovery-4 3000cc commercial sd v6 255 automatic green alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth cloth metallic 2013 hands-free british 4wd suv discovery lr4
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...