LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE Auto

High Peak £24,995 24995.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
8 Speed Automatic Gearbox, Full Service History, 255 BHP SDV6, Seven Seater, Almond Premium Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Reverse Camera, Triple Glass Sunroofs, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 8 Way Electric Memory Front Seats, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Keyless Entry with Both Fobs, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with Michelin Tyres, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Xenon Headlamps, Towpack. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover discovery-4 3000cc sdv6 255 hse automatic grey 8-speed alloy-wheels cruise-control fsh heated-seats leather parking-sensor sat-nav warranty xenon 2013 british 4wd suv discovery lr4
