LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 3.0 SDV6 255 HSE Auto

High Peak £24,995 24995.00GBP

High Peak, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£24,995
8 Speed Automatic Gearbox, Full Service History, 255 BHP SDV6, Seven Seater, Almond Premium Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Reverse Camera, Triple Glass Sunroofs, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 8 Way Electric Memory Front Seats, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Keyless Entry with Both Fobs, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with Michelin Tyres, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlamps, Front Foglamps, Xenon Headlamps, Towpack. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)

  • Ad ID
    15756
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    56000 mi
