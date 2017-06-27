Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SDV6 Graphite Auto

Rushden POA 0GBP
Rushden,
Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
The service history is as follows: 27/06/2017 - Land Rover Milton Keynes @ 19297 miles This vehicle is also supplied with 12 months MOT. All of our cars also have a pre-sale 111 point check to ensure they meet our very high preparation standard. Black Leather with Lunar Stitching Surround View Cameras Reversing Camera Keyless Entry/Start Heated Steering Wheel Park Heater with Remote Meridian Sound System Side Steps Touchscreen Sat Nav Bluetooth Phone Prep Automatic Adaptive Xenon Lights with Wash Heated Seats Privacy Glass Electric Seats Park Distance Contro Front and Rear DAB Radio High Beam Assist Rain Sensitive Wipers Cruise Control Multifunction Steering Wheel Detachable Tow Bar 19" Graphite Alloys Lumbar Support Heated Front Screen Air Suspension Voice Activation Roof Rails Folding Mirrors Auto Dimming Interior Mirror Heated Wing Mirrors Front Centre Arm Rests On-Board Computer Dual Climate Control
land-rover discovery-4 3000cc sdv6 graphite automatic alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats privacy-glass sat-nav side-steps tow-bar xenon 2016 hands-free leather black-interior british 4wd suv discovery dark-interior
