Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SDV6 Graphite Auto

car description

The service history is as follows: 27/06/2017 - Land Rover Milton Keynes @ 19297 miles This vehicle is also supplied with 12 months MOT. All of our cars also have a pre-sale 111 point check to ensure they meet our very high preparation standard. Black Leather with Lunar Stitching Surround View Cameras Reversing Camera Keyless Entry/Start Heated Steering Wheel Park Heater with Remote Meridian Sound System Side Steps Touchscreen Sat Nav Bluetooth Phone Prep Automatic Adaptive Xenon Lights with Wash Heated Seats Privacy Glass Electric Seats Park Distance Contro Front and Rear DAB Radio High Beam Assist Rain Sensitive Wipers Cruise Control Multifunction Steering Wheel Detachable Tow Bar 19" Graphite Alloys Lumbar Support Heated Front Screen Air Suspension Voice Activation Roof Rails Folding Mirrors Auto Dimming Interior Mirror Heated Wing Mirrors Front Centre Arm Rests On-Board Computer Dual Climate Control