LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 3.0 SDV6 GS AUTO WITH BESPOKE SPEC AND LOW MILES 2011

Coatbridge £25,990 25990.00GBP

36 Locks Street, Coatbridge
Coatbridge, ML5 3RT, North Lanarkshire
United Kingdom

£25,990
car description

This unique and individual Discovery 4 is presented in Fuji White and has been fully retrimmed in diamond quilted cream and black Autobiography leather interior. Specification includes brand new 22" Autobiography style alloy wheels and tyres, privacy glass, stainless steel side bars, fully colour coded, rear parking sensors, air conditioning, digital climate control, heated seats, Harman Kardon surround sound Hi-Fi system with CD player + Auxiliary Ipod connection, Bluetooth, leather wrapped multi-functional steering wheel, keyless start, on board trip computer, electric windows and mirrors all round etc. Covered just 43,000 miles since new with full Land Rover main dealer service history. Immaculate low mileage example which has been maintained regardless of cost. Very rare opportunity

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9744
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    01/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 3.0 SDV6 GS AUTO WITH BESPOKE SPEC AND LOW MILES
