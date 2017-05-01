LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 3.0 SDV6 GS AUTO WITH BESPOKE SPEC AND LOW MILES 2011

car description

This unique and individual Discovery 4 is presented in Fuji White and has been fully retrimmed in diamond quilted cream and black Autobiography leather interior. Specification includes brand new 22" Autobiography style alloy wheels and tyres, privacy glass, stainless steel side bars, fully colour coded, rear parking sensors, air conditioning, digital climate control, heated seats, Harman Kardon surround sound Hi-Fi system with CD player + Auxiliary Ipod connection, Bluetooth, leather wrapped multi-functional steering wheel, keyless start, on board trip computer, electric windows and mirrors all round etc. Covered just 43,000 miles since new with full Land Rover main dealer service history. Immaculate low mileage example which has been maintained regardless of cost. Very rare opportunity