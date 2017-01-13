LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 3.0 SDV6 HSE - 2011

Colchester £22,995 22995.00GBP
Hilltop View, Brightlingsea Road, Thorrington, Colchester
Colchester, CO7 8JL, Essex
United Kingdom
Upgrades - Premier Audio System - Harman/Kardon Logic7, Tow Pack, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Timed Climate - 7 Days No Remote, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Climate Control - Automatic, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, Touch Screen, Parking Aid - Rear, Front Park Distance Control, Audio System - Digital Radio, Windscreen Heated, Metallic Paint, Message Centre, 19in 7 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheel - 255/55 AT/V Rated Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, Portable Audio Interface, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm. 7 seats, Metallic Kaikoura Stone, Full Service History, Long MOT, Immaculate Condition, Low Rate Finance Available, GBP 0.00 Deposit Necessary (Subject To Status), HPI Clear, This Car Has Been Professionally Valeted Inside and Out and Looks Stunning, Viewing Times To Suit You, Drive-Away Insurance Available, Ready To Drive Away Today!, * www.essex-cars.co.uk * Based in Colchester, Essex, CO7 8JL, Viewings strictly by appointment only!
19inch Alloys 7 Seats ABS Alarm Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bi Xenon Headlights Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Colour Coded Cruise Control Daytime LED Running Lights Digital Climate Control Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Windows Factory Towbar Four Wheel Drive Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Service History Harmon Kardon Sound Headlight Washers Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Keyless Go Leather Interior MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Panoramic Glass Roof Power Assisted Steering Radio Rain Sensor Rear Parking Sensors SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Service Indicator Spare Key Tinted Windows Traction Control Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage Xenon Headlamps
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...