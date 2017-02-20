LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 3.0 SDV6 HSE 8 SPEED - BLACK PACK - 20s 2012

car description

Stunning Land Rover Discovery HSE 3.0 SDV6 finished in Santorini Black with full black leather interior, gloss black interior trim, exterior black pack with the new 'Discovery' bonnet lettering. 20" Style 510 black and polished alloy wheels. Full Land Rover service history. 7 Seats. Fantastic looking Discovery.;;Great Specification - Electric glass sunroof, Harmon/Kardon premium speaker package - which sounds fantastic, keyless go and start, reverse camera, DAB radio, cruise control, heated front and rear seats, New HDD touch screen satellite navigation, iPod/USB connection, Bluetooth, digital dual zone climate control, electric memory seats, 255BHP. 8 Speed gearbox. Front and rear parking sensors, LED Xenon lights. Extremely well looked after example.;;++++ Full dealer facilities. **Great Low Rate Finance options with our partner MotoNovo with rates starting from 2.99%FR**. All part exchanges considered, Hpi clear with certificate, All major debit and credit cards accepted. Viewing available at our indoor showroom., Please contact us with any questions. Office - 01487 830386, Mobile - 07796 446157, Website - Vogue4x4.com ++++