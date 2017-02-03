Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SDV6 HSE

£35,990 35990.00GBP
United Kingdom
Ebony Black Premium leather, electric memory seats, heated front/rear seats, 7 seats, electric lumbar support, convenience pack, automatic climate control, rear air-conditioning, 3 sunroofs, touch-screen Satellite Navigation, Traffic Master, Message Centre, P.T.I Bluetooth phone preparation, Voice Control, DAB digital radio, Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi system, remote ICE controls, I-POD/USB connection, Black Badges, Black Grilles, 20in 5 Spoke Black alloys, 8 speed automatic gearbox, paddle-shift controls, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, leather multi-function s/wheel, park heating function, cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, ESP traction control, Xenon headlamps, headlamp wash, LED Signature lights, LED tail lamps, Ambience lighting, Keyless Entry /Start, heated front/rear screens, front rain sensor, footwell lighting, tyre pressure monitor, privacy glass, roof rails, ISOFIX child seat system, piano black wood trim inlays, demo plus one owner from new, full Land Rover service history
land-rover discovery-4 3000cc sdv6 hse black 1-owner 8-speed abs alloy-wheels airbag air-con bluetooth cruise-control esp harmon-kardon isofix leather parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav traction-control xenon 2013 hands-free british 4wd suv discovery lr4
