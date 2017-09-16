loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 3.0 SDV6 XS 7Seater Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Belfast £32,995 32995.00GBP

SERE Car Supermarket Belfast
Belfast, BT126HR, Antrim
United Kingdom

£32,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 4 3.0 SDV6 XS 7Seater Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17842 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Elec Heated + Adjust Door Mirrors, Electronic Traction Control, Engine Immobiliser, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Upholstery, Loadspace Cover, Locking Wheel Nuts, Luggage Net, PAS, Rear Park Distance Control, Remote Locking, Tailgate Wash/wipe, Trip Computer, Volumetric Anti Theft Alarm, Body Colour Rear Applique Panel, Body Colour Bumpers, Body Colour Tailgate Handle, Front And Rear Electric Windows, Seatbelt Warning, Electronic Air Suspension/variable Ride Height, 'Global' Closing Of Front/rear Windows, Height/reach Adjustable Steering Column, Third Row Map Lights, Push Button Starter, Hill Descent Control, Power Foldback Door Mirrors, Electronic Tyre Pressure Monitoring, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Electric Steering Column Lock, Accessory Socket In Rear, CBC - (Cornering Brake Control), Cup Holders, Split Fold Rear Seat (65/35), Front And Rear Head Airbags, Curtain Airbags, Driver/Front Passenger Airbags, Isofix, Electronic Parking Brake, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Front Park Distance Control, Hill Start Assist, ABS + EBD + EBA, Bright Pack - Discovery, Complex 35/30/35 2nd Row Seat, Premium Navigation Including Voice And TMC With Touch Screen, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Diesel Particulate Filter, Active Roll Mitigation, Body Coloured Wheel Arches, Heated Windscreen + Washer Jets, DAB Digital Radio, Terrain Response, Roll Stability Control, Oberon Finish Door Handles, Titan Finish Two Bar Grille, Gradient Acceleration Control, Roof Rails, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Body Colour Door Mirrors, Solid Paint, 19" 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Non Smokers Pack - Discovery, Meteor Interior Trim, Meridian Audio System With Radio/single Cd Player/MP3/380W Amp + 11 Speakers,Full Leather Heated Seats Full Service History Reverse Camera Satellite Navigation System Privacy Glass

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    21880
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17842 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 4 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on