Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SDV6 XS

United Kingdom

£29,950
Ebony Black Premium leather, electric seats, heated seats, 7 seats, automatic climate control, touch-screen Satellite Navigation, Traffic Master, Message Centre, P.T.I Bluetooth phone preparation, Voice Control, DAB digital radio, Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi system, remote ICE controls, I-POD/USB connection, Black Badges, Black Grilles, 20in 5 Spoke Black alloys, 8 speed automatic gearbox, paddle-shift controls, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, leather multi-function s/wheel, heated steering wheel, park heating function, cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, ESP traction control, Xenon headlamps, headlamp wash, LED Signature lights, LED tail lamps, Ambience lighting, Keyless Start, heated front/rear screens, front rain sensor, footwell lighting, tyre pressure monitor, privacy glass, roof rails, ISOFIX child seat system, piano black wood trim inlays, two owners from new, full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8313
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
