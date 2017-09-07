LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 3.0 TDV6 GS Auto

High Peak £17,350 17350.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Automatic Gearbox, Genuine Low Mileage with Full Service History, Seven Seater, Black Cloth Interior, Dual Climate Control, Heated Front Screen, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with Pirelli Tyres, Rear Privacy Glass, Terrain Response System, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking/Alarm with Both Fobs, Electric Mirrors, Rear Parking Sensors, Genuine Front and Rear Floormats. Immaculate Clean Example. Supplied Serviced, with 12 Months MOT and 3 Months Warranty. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover discovery-4 3000cc tdv6 gs automatic grey alloy-wheels cloth fsh parking-sensor privacy-glass warranty 2010 v6 british 4wd suv discovery lr4
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...