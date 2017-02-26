loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 3.0 TDV6 XS 2009

Hoddesdon £16,993 16993.00GBP

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, UNIT 1 ESSEX ROAD, HODDESDON, HERTS, EN110AT
Hoddesdon, EN110AT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£16,993
car description

RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Delighted To Offer This Stunning Value Discovery 4 With FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, 7 seats, Blue, With Full Cream Leather, Just Some Of The High Spec Includes, Premier Audio System - Harman/Kardon Logic7, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Heated Seats Front, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Front Park Distance Control, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Computer, Electric door mirrors, Child locks and Isofix system, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Front Fog Lights, Power-Assisted Steering. For full spec feel free to contact our sales team. Viewing by appointment only, Part exchange welcome. Finance available. Debit and credit cards taken

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8630
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    26/02/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    98000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 3.0 TDV6 XS
